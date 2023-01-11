US Bancorp DE Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Block were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Block by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $152.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,346 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

