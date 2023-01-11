US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

