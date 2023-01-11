Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 10,979 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 86,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 344.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 225.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Entergy stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

