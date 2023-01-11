Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Clorox Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.02. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

