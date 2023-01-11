Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.78 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $114,725,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 237,382 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 171.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after acquiring an additional 131,756 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $309.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.04. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

