Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

