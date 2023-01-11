Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 19,054,209 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 90.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,042,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,054,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in McEwen Mining by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUX opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

MUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

