Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,341 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 121.9% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.