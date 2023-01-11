Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 880 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

