Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VBTX. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veritex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

