Veriti Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.91.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

DRI stock opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $150.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,057 shares of company stock worth $6,248,016 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.