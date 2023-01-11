Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

