Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Financial Survey

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) and PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 14.79 -$35.08 million ($1.03) -4.19 PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$57.85 million ($1.60) -5.04

Analyst Recommendations

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than PMV Pharmaceuticals. PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verrica Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 206.71%. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 288.75%. Given PMV Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PMV Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.31% -39.35% PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -25.41% -23.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats PMV Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for treating plantar warts. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of its product candidates for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts in Japan, including VP-102; and a license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatological oncology indications. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function. It is also developing mutant p53 programs, including Wild-type p53 Induced-Phosphatase, R282W, and R273H, as well as other p53 hotspot mutations. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

