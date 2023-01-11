VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

