VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

