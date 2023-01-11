VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIZ. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

