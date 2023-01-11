Vow (VOW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.93 Million

Vow (VOW) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Vow has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. Vow has a total market cap of $119.93 million and approximately $484,236.31 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00004376 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00443137 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.01305036 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.21 or 0.31299605 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

