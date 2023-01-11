W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.