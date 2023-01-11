W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2023

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.