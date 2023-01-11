Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 806,380 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,541,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,416,000 after purchasing an additional 732,202 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 689,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 597,013 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

