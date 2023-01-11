Washburn Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Visa by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Visa stock opened at $221.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.08.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

