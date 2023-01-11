Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.45. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

