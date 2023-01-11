WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.09-$5.24 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.09-5.24 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $255.31.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at WD-40

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

