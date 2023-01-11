WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.09-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.22 million. WD-40 also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.09-5.24 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.74 and its 200 day moving average is $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of -0.18.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.12%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

