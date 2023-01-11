Wells Fargo & Company Increases Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $42.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. Rambus has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Rambus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rambus by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 423,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 490,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,390,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 702,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.