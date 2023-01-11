Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $53.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

SEE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE SEE opened at $53.94 on Monday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.