Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Cut by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.