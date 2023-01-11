Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $111.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

