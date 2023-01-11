WhiteCoin Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.45 million and $703,573.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00470169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00032959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019140 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,249,500 coins and its circulating supply is 762,781,733 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

