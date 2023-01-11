Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

