Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stake Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.57. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

