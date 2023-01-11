Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,320 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 122,659 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

