Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,843,000 after purchasing an additional 287,695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 739,202 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,703,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,247,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

NNN opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

