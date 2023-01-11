Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $104,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,173 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at 16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 15.84 and a 12 month high of 88.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of 30.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 513.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 43.38.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.