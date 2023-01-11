Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 589 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2023

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $231.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.11. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.