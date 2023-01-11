Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 589 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $231.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.11. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.