WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.43.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

