Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri Sells 2,787 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aneel Bhusri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, October 15th, Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $160.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.19. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $261.89.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

