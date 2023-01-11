Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.58.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $160.21 on Monday. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $261.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average is $158.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,755 shares of company stock worth $23,180,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,644,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after purchasing an additional 678,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

