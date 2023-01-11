Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Yum China by 81.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum China Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.