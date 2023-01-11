Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

