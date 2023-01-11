Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $141.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.86.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

