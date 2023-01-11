Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

