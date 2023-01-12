101,483 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,086 shares of company stock valued at $405,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

