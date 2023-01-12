13,612 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $236.56 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.92 and its 200-day moving average is $256.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.79.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

