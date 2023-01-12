16,835 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AZEK by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,144,000 after acquiring an additional 919,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 758,610 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 667,488 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.57. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

