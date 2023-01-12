19,518 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

