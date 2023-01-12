23,877 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Republic Services stock opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

