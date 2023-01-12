2,700 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Celsius by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Celsius by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,806,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Celsius
In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Celsius Stock Performance
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
