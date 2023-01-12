2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at SVB Leerink

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.31. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $22.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Insider Activity at 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. Analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $39,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,136.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,283.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,098.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $39,192.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,136.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,548 shares of company stock worth $221,005 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

