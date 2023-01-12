300 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $222.47 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.14 and its 200 day moving average is $243.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

