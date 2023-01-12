30,697 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,697 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.10.

Shares of EA opened at $126.11 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

